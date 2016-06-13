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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    75BDL3010T/00

    Discover a new level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

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    Discover a new level of interaction

    with this UltraHD display

    • 75"
    • Edge-lit LED
    • Ultra HD
    Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

    Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

    A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction. The Multi-Touch displays are enabled with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

    Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

    Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

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    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

    CMND: Take control of your displays

    CMND: Take control of your displays

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    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

    See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

    Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

    Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      189.3  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      74.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.429 x 0.429 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      410  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1073M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Surface treatment
      Anti-Glare coating
      Panel technology
      IPS

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • External speaker connector
      • 3.5mm jack
      • SPDIF
      Video input
      • DisplayPort (1.2)
      • DVI-D
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • Component (RCA)
      • Composite (RCA)
      • HDMI (x3)
      Audio input
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      • 3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • USB
      • OPS
      • AC-out
      Video output
      DisplayPort
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (16/7)
      Picture in picture
      PIP
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      • DisplayPort
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • HDMI (One Wire)
      • LAN (RJ45)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      200  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm
      Set Width
      1709.70  mm
      Product weight
      75  kg
      Set Height
      988.60  mm
      Set Depth
      92.50  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      67.31  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      38.92  inch
      Wall Mount
      600 x 400, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.64  inch
      Bezel width
      29.20 mm
      Product weight (lb)
      165.35  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      5 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MTS
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • LPCM
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • USB cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • HDMI cable
      Optional accessories
      IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Portuguese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CCC
      • UL/cUL
      • RoHS
      • C-Tick
      • FCC, Class A
      • GOST

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      Infrared touch
      Touch points
      10 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • 5 mm tempered safety glass
      • Anti-Glare
      • Anti-Reflective

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    • USB cable
    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • HDMI cable
    • Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
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