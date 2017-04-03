Share your message with the most impactful LED video wall display. With an all in one, simple-to-deploy design, high brightness and completely seamless transitions in between these LED displays work in both small or large deployments.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Designed for 24/7 operation for highest accuracy
Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use for highest accuracy and critical environments. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.
Ultra high refresh rate
With an UltraHigh Refresh rate, Philips LED displays show off the cleanest, smoothest looking content. This guarantees that even live broadcasts for events and matches are extremely smooth, with little to no flickering even with non stop action on the display.
TrueBlack LED's for more contrast and distinctive colors
Using industry leading technology, Philips TrueBlack LED's deliver supreme contrast and deep black levels. This means more color uniformity and more "pop" to the colors on the screen.
Installation made simple thanks to EasyInstall
Philips LED displays with EasyInstall are designed to simplify installation and maintenance. With a slim 54" cabinet, compatibility with the most widely used resolutions, and a uniform design, installation is a breeze. Plus, with it's long-duty cycle, continuous operation is ensured, even for the most demanding applications.
Show off completely seamless video walls with no bezels
Optimized for maximum exposure, the ZeroBezel LED video wall displays deliver a premier video wall solution. With completely seamless transitions between LED displays, scaleability is a breeze and you can easily upgrade to Full HD resolution.
HDMI Daisy Chain
Create a digital video wall with an HDMI daisy chain. Simply connect the HDMI Out port to an HDMI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.
Built-in Video Controller included
With the feature built-in videocontroller, there is no need for for an extra led video control.
Developed for control room and broadcast activity
Philips LED displays are specially developed for control rooms and broadcast activity.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Diagonal screen size (metric)
137.7
cm
Diagonal screen size (inch)
54.2
inch
Aspect ratio
16:9
Panel resolution
640 x 360
1920 x 1080 (3x3)
Pixel pitch
1.8 mm
Brightness
1000 cd/m2 (800 cd/m2 calibrated)
nit
Brightness discrepancy
<2%
Brightness & Chroma calibrated
Yes
Color gamut (typical)
Wide
Contrast ratio (typical)
>6000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)
160
degree
Viewing angle (vertical)
140
degree
Picture enhancement
Wide color gamut display
Refresh Rate (V)
5100 Hz
Chroma precision accuracy
0.003
Black between LED's
MicroGrid Shader technology
Connectivity
Video input
HDMI (x2) (Lockable)
Video output
HDMI (x2) (Lockable)
External control
RJ45
Convenience
Placement
Landscape (24/7)
Signal loop through
HDMI daisy chain (up to FHD)
Ease of installation
Carrying Handles
Network control loop through
RJ45/RJ25
Power Loop Through
For 230V environments: up to 6 pcs, for 110V environments: up to 3 pcs
Power
Consumption (On mode)
128 W {380 W Max}
Dimensions
Set Width
1200
mm
Product weight
27.1
kg
Set Height
675
mm
Set Depth
99
mm
Bezel width
0.0 mm
Corner Mount
1165 x 650 mm (4xM6)
Operating conditions
Temperature range (operation)
0 ~ 40
°C
Relative humidity
20 ~ 80
%
Temperature range (storage)
-20 ~ 60
°C
LED Lifetime
> 120,000 hour(s)
Accessories
Included Accessories
3xhorizontal adjustment blocks
3xvertical adjustment blocks
short HDMI daisy chain cable
short power daisy chain cable
short RJ25 daisy chain cable
Optional accessories
Long HDMI daisy chain cable
Long power daisy chain cable
Long RJ25 daisy chain cable
Power connector cable
Spare LED module
Miscellaneous
Warranty
3 year warranty
Regulatory approvals
CE
UL/cUL
CB
FCC, Class A
What's in the box?
Other items in the box
Optional accessories: Long HDMI daisy chain cable
Optional accessories: Long power daisy chain cable