Search terms

  • Show more Show more Show more

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    55BDL3050Q/00

    Show more

    Turn up the stopping power with the Q-Line UHD Android display that goes big on resolution. Benefit from fast, hardware-free installation and superb picture quality. Easily display online and local content.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Show more

    Simple, smart, sharp 18/7 display.

    • 55"
    • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
    • Ultra HD
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

    Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

    Remote system management through CMND

    Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

    CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

    Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

    Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

    Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

    Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

    Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      138.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      54.6  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.315 x 0.315 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      4000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Color Enhancement
      • Color Temperature Adjustment
      • De-interlacer
      • Noise Reduction
      • Smart Picture
      Panel technology
      AMVA
      Operating system
      Android 5.0.1

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Video input
      • DVI-D
      • HDMI (x2)
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      External control
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (18/7)
      • Portrait (12/7)
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 10 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • IR Loopthrough
      • RS232
      Ease of installation
      Remote Control Lock
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (400x400mm)
      Network controllable
      • LAN (RJ45)
      • RS232
      Memory
      8GB eMMC

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (On mode)
      145 W
      Consumption (Typical)
      150  W
      Consumption (Max)
      200 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 480p, 30, 60Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz
      • 576p, 25, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1239.2  mm
      Product weight
      15.96  kg
      Set Height
      711.6  mm
      Set Depth
      61.7  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      48.79  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      28.02  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, 200 x 400 mm, M6 x 8
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.43  inch
      Bezel width
      12.9 mm (T/L/R), 14.7 mm (B)
      Product weight (lb)
      35.19  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80% (operation),5 - 95%(storage)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • ASF
      • AVI
      • FLV
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • TS
      • VOB
      • WEBM
      • WMV
      • DAT
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • WMA

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      ARM Quad-core processor
      Memory
      2GB DDR3
      Storage
      8GB eMMC

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Quick start guide
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      Included Accessories
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • USB Cover and screw x1
      Stand
      BM05923/BM02542/BM05922

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Japanese
      • Czech
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • UL/cUL
      • CB
      • FCC, Class B
      • BSMI
      • CCC
      • EAC
      • EMF
      • EnergyStar 7.0
      • PSB
      • CECP

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    • Quick start guide
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Remote Control
    • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.