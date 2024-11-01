Fill their imagination. Create seamless displays. With an L-Line Professional LED Display Wall, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and breathtaking brightness ensure authoritative imaging. At any size.
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LED display. Superb image quality. Perfect uniformity
Create bezel-free video walls of any shape, size, or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED cabinets means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create video walls that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings.
Built-in rear cable cover. Easy cable management
Your Philips Professional LED Display features built-in rear cable covers to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets can also be daisy-chained, for both power and data. Allowing you to minimize clutter, speed up installation.
Create bezel-free video walls of any shape or size
Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution you want-whether it's 4K, 8K, or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill them with crystal-clear picture quality.
High performance gold-wire LEDs
Philips Professional LED Displays use high-performance gold-wire LEDs, which are energy-efficient and cost-effective. Light is brighter, and the LEDs last longer.
Front-access LED modules. Easy maintenance and servicing
Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Aspect ratio
1:2
Brightness Uniformity
>=97%
Brightness after calibration
800 nits
Brightness before calibration
1000 nits
Calibration(brightness/color)
Supported
Color temperature adjust range
4000~9500 K (by software)
Color temperature default
6500±500 K
Contrast ratio (typical)
>=3000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)
140
degree
Viewing angle (vertical)
140
degree
Picture enhancement
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Wide color gamut display
Placement
Portrait
Frame frequency (Hz)
50 & 60
Refresh rate(Hz)
1200~1920
Usage
24/7 Hrs, Indoor
Convenience
Ease of installation
Guide pins
Light weight
Locking mechanism for cabinet
Power loop through
For 230V environments: 6 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 3 cabinets or less