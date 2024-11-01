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    Signage Solutions LED Display

    44BDL8148L/00

    Limitless

    Fill their imagination. Create seamless displays. With an L-Line Professional LED Display Wall, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and breathtaking brightness ensure authoritative imaging. At any size.

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    Signage Solutions LED Display

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    Limitless

    Bezel-free LED display wall.

    • 44''
    • Direct View LED

    LED display. Superb image quality. Perfect uniformity

    Create bezel-free video walls of any shape, size, or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED cabinets means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create video walls that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings.

    Built-in rear cable cover. Easy cable management

    Your Philips Professional LED Display features built-in rear cable covers to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets can also be daisy-chained, for both power and data. Allowing you to minimize clutter, speed up installation.

    Create bezel-free video walls of any shape or size

    Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution you want-whether it's 4K, 8K, or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill them with crystal-clear picture quality.

    High performance gold-wire LEDs

    Philips Professional LED Displays use high-performance gold-wire LEDs, which are energy-efficient and cost-effective. Light is brighter, and the LEDs last longer.

    Front-access LED modules. Easy maintenance and servicing

    Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      1:2
      Brightness Uniformity
      >=97%
      Brightness after calibration
      800 nits
      Brightness before calibration
      1000 nits
      Calibration(brightness/color)
      Supported
      Color temperature adjust range
      4000~9500 K (by software)
      Color temperature default
      6500±500 K
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      >=3000:1
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      140  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      140  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Wide color gamut display
      Placement
      Portrait
      Frame frequency (Hz)
      50 & 60
      Refresh rate(Hz)
      1200~1920
      Usage
      24/7 Hrs, Indoor

    • Convenience

      Ease of installation
      • Guide pins
      • Light weight
      • Locking mechanism for cabinet
      Power loop through
      For 230V environments: 6 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 3 cabinets or less
      Signal control loop through
      RJ45

    • Power

      Consumption (Typical)
      <=73  W
      BTU Value m2
      1,500 BTU/m2
      Cabinet Max Power consumption
      220  W
      Input voltage
      AC200~240V/AC100-120V (50-60Hz)

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      -20~45  °C
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 50  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      10~80%
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      10~85%

    • Cabinet

      Cabinet area (m2)
      0.5
      Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
      21,632
      Cabinet resolution (W x H)
      104×208
      Cabinet size (mm)
      500x1000x86
      Data connector
      RJ45
      Power connector
      In/Out(C14/C13)
      Receiving card quantity
      1 pcs
      Receiving card spec.
      A5S / A5S Plus
      Receving card brand
      Novastar
      Weight (KG)
      15.6 kg
      Cabinet diagonal (inch)
      44
      Cabinet construction
      Aluminum+Steel

    • Module

      LED type
      SMD 2121 Gold wire
      Pixel constitution
      1R1G1B
      LED lifetime(Hrs)
      100,000
      Module resolution (WxH pixels)
      52x52
      Module size (WxHxD in mm)
      250*250*19.1
      Pixel pitch (mm)
      4.81mm

    • Accessories

      Common connecting piece
      3 pcs
      LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
      1 pcs (130cm)
      QSG
      1 pcs
      Screw bolt
      4 pcs (M10*70) (Inner Hexagon Screw)
      Power loop through cable
      1 pcs

    • Miscellaneous

      Warranty
      3 year
      Regulatory approvals
      • FCC SDOC, Part 15
      • EMC Class A
      • EN55032
      • EN55035
      • EN61000-3-2
      • EN61000-3-3
      • IEC/UL60950
      • IEC/UL62368
      • IEC62471
      • RoHS

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