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    Hospitality TV

    32HFL5011T/12

    Game changing experience

    Give your guests the viewing experience they deserve. They will enjoy a quicker, more responsive TV with a wealth of dedicated hospitality applications, while you will enjoy easy remote installation and management at your convenience.

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    Hospitality TV

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    Game changing experience

    powered by Android™

    • 32" MediaSuite
    • powered by Android™
    CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

    CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

    CMND & Create allows you to provide the information you want, when you want. The content management module of CMND, it allows for easy creation and distribution of interactive, branded hotel web pages. Tailor your TV's to give guests the most up to date information with the latest developments in your hotel, all in real time.

    CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

    CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

    CMND & Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TV's from a central location, without having to visit any rooms. Update andmanage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

    Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

    Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

    Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast & DirectShare!

    MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

    MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

    MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

    Android: a faster, richer, more enjoyable TV experience

    With Android on your Hospitality TV you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications, and so much more. There's an easy to navigate menu with direct links to your favorite apps.

    AppControl to add, sort, and delete apps with minimal effort

    App control ensures your TVs get the apps you want. With the ability to add, delete, and sort apps, plus the ability to configure apps to specific rooms, it’s a truly personalized guest experience that you can control from a centralized location, without having to enter the room. For ease of use and security, load your custom app on our private, cloud based server and be secure in the fact that only you can access it.

    Advanced apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

    Advanced apps consist of an ever growing library of applications. With the power of Android, apps run smoother, faster, and are more advanced than ever. Tailored for hospitality, guest information is securely deleted after use and access to illegal content that can harm your business is prevented.

    Integrated IPTV system for optimal customized interactivity

    Safe costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. Next to delivery of the content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customized portal you want.

    Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

    The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

    Philips TV Remote App for greater guest control

    Don’t feel like using the remote control? Use the Philips TV Remote App on your smartphone or tablet to control your TV, pick and choose what apps to view, and access SmartInfo. Available for free download on iOS and Android devices.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      32  inch
      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      80  cm
      Display
      LED Full HD
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Picture enhancement
      • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate
      • Pixel Plus HD
      Viewing angle
      178º (H) / 178º (V)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      • DVB-T/T2/C
      • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
      Video Playback
      • NTSC
      • PAL
      Analog TV
      PAL
      IP Playback
      • Multicast
      • Unicast

    • Android TV

      OS
      Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop)
      Memory size(Flash)
      8GB

    • Features

      Ease of use
      • Picture Style
      • Sound Style
      Digital services
      • 8d EPG
      • Now&Next
      • MHEG
      • Teletext
      • HbbTV
      • Subtitles
      Local control
      Joystick

    • Hospitality Features

      Hotel mode
      • Joystick Control Lock
      • Menu lock
      • Installation Menu Lock
      • Volume limitation
      Prison mode
      • high security mode
      • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
      Timer
      • Sleep Timer
      • Wake Up Alarm
      • Wake Up On Channel
      • Wake up Sounds
      Switch On control
      • Channel
      • Feature
      • Picture Format
      • Volume
      • Picture Style
      Anti-Theft
      • Battery Anti-theft Protection
      • Kensington Lock
      Power control
      • Auto Power ON
      • Green/fast startup
      • WoLAN
      • WoWLAN
      Apps
      • AppControl
      • Cloud-based Apps
      • Android Apps
      Your brand
      • SmartInfo
      • Welcome Logo
      • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
      • IPTV System
      • Custom Apps
      • Location Name (Geonames ID)
      Clock
      • Clock in Standby Mode
      • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
      • On-screen Clock
      • Optional External Clock
      SmartInfo
      • HTML5 Browser
      • Interactive Templates
      Cloning and Firmware update
      • Instant Initial Cloning
      • Via USB/RF/IP
      CMND&Control
      • Off-Line Channel Editor
      • Off-Line Settings Editor
      • Real-time TV Status (IP)
      • Remote Management over IP/RF
      • CMND&Create
      • TV Group management
      Control
      • Block Automatic Channel Update
      • Serial Xpress Protocol
      • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
      Integrated services
      5 Day Weather Forecast
      Interactive DRM
      • VSecure
      • Playready Smoothstreaming
      • Securemedia
      Revenue generation
      MyChoice
      Languages
      Guest language control
      Remote Control
      • Cable Strap Ready
      • Low Battery Detection
      • RC Battery Door Lock
      Channels
      • Combined List
      • Themed lists

    • Healthcare features

      Control
      • Multi-Remote Control
      • Healthcare RC compatible
      • Nurse call system compatible
      Convenience
      • Headphone out
      • Independent main speaker mute
      Safety
      • Double isolation class II
      • Flame retardant

    • Multimedia

      Video playback supported
      • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • WMV9/VC1
      • HEVC
      • Containers: AVI, MKV
      Music formats supported
      • MP3
      • AAC
      • WAV
      • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
      • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
      Subtitle formats supported
      • SRT
      • SMI
      • SSA SUB
      • TXT
      • ASS
      Picture formats supported
      • JPG
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • PNG
      Supp. Video Resolution on USB
      up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
      Multimedia connections
      • USB
      • LAN

    • Audio

      Sound output Power
      16 (2x8)  W
      Bathroom speaker out
      1.5W Mono 8Ohm
      Speakers
      • 2.0
      • Down Firing
      Sound Features
      • AVL
      • Incredible surround
      • Dynamic Bass
      • Dolby MS10

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      0 °C to 40 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.4W
      Energy Label Class
      A+
      Eu Energy Label power
      28  W
      Power Saving Features
      Eco mode
      Annual energy consumption
      41  kW·h

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Tabletop Swivel stand
      • 2x AAA batteries
      • Warranty Leaflet
      • Legal and Safety brochure
      • Power Cord
      • Remote Control 22AV1505B/12
      Optional
      • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
      • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
      • Setup RC 22AV9573A
      • Bluetooth RC 22AV1507A/12

    • Wireless Connectivity

      Wireless LAN
      802.11 b/g/n
      Bluetooth
      • 4.0
      • HID Gamepad Ready
      • Multichannel
      • Wireless Audio (Headphone)
      Wifi-Direct
      • DirectShare
      • Miracast

    • Connectivity Bottom

      HDMI1
      HDMI 1.4
      Antenna
      IEC-75
      HDMI2
      HDMI 1.4
      Digital Audio out
      Optical
      USB1
      USB 2.0
      Ethernet (LAN)
      RJ-45

    • Connectivity Side

      USB2
      USB 3.0
      Common Interface Slot
      CI+ 1.3.2
      HDMI3
      HDMI 1.4
      HDMI4
      HDMI 1.4 (MHL 2.0)
      Headphone out
      Mini-Jack

    • Connectivity Rear

      Scart
      • RGB
      • CVBS
      Bathroom speaker out
      Mini-Jack
      Component
      YPbPr + L/R cinch
      DVI audio in
      Mini-Jack
      External power
      • Mini-Jack
      • 12V, max 1.1A
      External Control
      RJ-48

    • Connectivity Enhancements

      RJ48
      • IR-In/Out
      • Serial Xpress interface
      EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
      • One touch play
      • System Standby
      • RC pass through
      • system audio control
      LAN
      Wake up on LAN
      HDMI
      • ARC (all ports)
      • DVI (all ports)
      • MHL 2.0 (HDMI4)

    • Design

      Colour
      Black
      Features
      Illuminated wordmark

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      727  mm
      Set Height
      425  mm
      Set Depth
      64/77  mm
      Product weight
      5  kg
      Set width (with stand)
      727  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      489  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      179  mm
      Product weight (+stand)
      6.3  kg
      Wall mount compatible
      • M4
      • 100 x 100 mm

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Batteries for remote control
    • Remote Control
    • Warranty leaflet
    • Power cord
    • Table top stand
    Badge-D2C

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    • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
    • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
    • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
    • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
    • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
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