SmartPath allows you to enhance your investment, extend the lifetime of your equipment and easily upgrade to the latest technology for long-term success. With this program, you completely renew your trusted Ingenia MR system, just as if you had bought a new MR, extending the lifetime of your equipment and improving your total cost of ownership. Discover how Philips SmartPath program can help you step into the future with confidence. It’s your path to longer system lifetime.