The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
Pico offers a practical alternative that is comfortable, easy to use, and easy to set-up — while providing a high level of therapy. In fact, clinicians rated Pico easier to use than the leading nasal mask, making it ideal for your installed base optimization and new patient set-ups.*
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Pico offers patients a simple-to-use mask with an excellent seal and offers the freedom to watch television or read while wearing it.
Easy to use
Respiratory therapists and sleep technicians rated Pico easier to use, set up, and obtain a seal than the leading traditional nasal mask
Clinician recommended
Respiratory therapists and sleep technicians would recommend Pico over the leading traditional nasal masks
