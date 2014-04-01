“On average, we scan about 80 patients per day, but on some days we scan well over 100 patients. The scanner is in use 7 days per week, operated 20 hours per day on week days and 8 hours per day in the weekend,” Mr. Tuna says.

“To avoid coil changes we plan examinations of similar anatomies back to back, such as head and spine. Multiva helps us here a lot because coils don’t need to be changed frequently. Moreover, thanks to parallel imaging technology and 16-channel HeadSpineTorso and 8-channel MSK coils we are able to achieve excellent image quality. In this way Multiva helped us to increase both image quality and productivity.”

“Neurological cases, such as brain and spine imaging, represent the largest share in our MR scanning, followed by musculoskeletal cases. In general, we use simple and basic imaging protocols. But occasionally, we use advanced techniques for problematic cases if necessary.

