Philips Support My Philips Satinelle Epilator is noisy

If you find that your Philips Satinelle Epilator is noisy while in use, rest assured that this is normal behaviour and is nothing to worry about. The noise is caused by the opening and closing of the epilating discs. Also, the materials used to make the epilating discs is very hard for durability, which also makes the product quite noisy.



If you notice that the sound changes during use, it is good to check if the product needs to be cleaned or charged.