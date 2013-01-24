Dirt or hair can get trapped under the brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum PowerPro Duo and PowerPro Aqua. This may cause the roller brush to get stuck.



In order to solve this, please follow the steps below for cleaning the brush of your cordless vacuum:



1. Switch off the appliance and take out the filter by clicking on the filter button

2. Remove the foam filter

3. Clean the foam filter under the tap

4. Let the filter dry for 24 hours before placing it back into the appliance

