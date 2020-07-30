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My Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max has low suction power

If your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max or SpeedPro Max Aqua has low suction power, please find our troubleshooting advice below.

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6904/01 .

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