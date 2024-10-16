If your Philips Airfryer makes a noise, please find out below how to simply solve this yourself.
If the noise you hear sounds like a fan rotating very fast, this is normal.
Your Philips Airfryer has a fan inside it which helps to keep its internal parts cool while the appliance is on. This noise can be up to 65 dB (decibel), or as loud as the noise an average vacuum cleaner would make.
In this case, do not worry, there is nothing wrong with your Airfryer.
If the noise is louder or different from the usual sound you hear from the fan (such as a fluttering or shuffling noise), then there is a part that is loose inside your Philips Airfryer.
In this case, please contact us for further assistance.