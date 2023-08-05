The strength of the vibrations can be surprising when you use an electric toothbrush for the first time. It is normal that you will feel more vibration than when using a manual toothbrush.
You can consider reducing the intensity level.
Some brushing modes use different intensity levels. You can try to change the brushing mode.
Not all models have the intensity feature. Please refer to the user manual to find out how to change the intensity setting.
