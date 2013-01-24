My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise

Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes use powerful vibrations that produce up to 62,000 brush strokes per minute. The sound produced is louder than a manual toothbrush with no vibration. If this is your first electric toothbrush, it can take a while to get used to electric brushing.



If you find the noise level abnormal, try our troubleshooting advice or see the video below to fix this issue.

