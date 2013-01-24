Always make sure that the water tank is held with the microfibre cloth straight up or straight down. If you position the water tank differently, there is a possibility that the water will flow quickly through the wetting strip.
If the water tank of your Philips PowerPro Aqua Vacuum is leaking, this can have several causes:
Close the cap after filling the water tank with water.
Check the strip and make sure that it is fitted properly in the bottom plate of the water tank.
If the solutions provided do not help to solve your problem, please contact us.