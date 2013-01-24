Home
How to clean the wetting strip of my Philips PowerPro Aqua

If you want to clean the wetting strip of your Philips PowerPro Aqua, please note that you only need to clean the wetting strip if the water flow is blocked due to excessive residue. See below to learn how to clean it.

Cleaning the wetting strip

  1. Remove the wetting strip from the water tank. Rinse it thoroughly and rub it with a dry cloth.
  2. You can also let the strip soak overnight in a solution of 1 part vinegar to 3 parts water. Rinse thoroughly after soaking and rub it with a dry cloth.
Ordering a new wetting strip

You can order a new wetting strip under type number CP0178/01

Troubleshooting

