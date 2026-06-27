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2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaners and Mops
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HomeRun 5000 Series Vacuum and Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Robot
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XU5100/11
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Discover the joy of spotless floors with the Philips HomeRun 5000 series. Its mighty mopping action and powerful suction together remove more dust than vacuuming alone, for a home that shines effortlessly. Live more, clean less. - English
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How to get started with my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot
How/when to replace the dust bag of my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot
My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot does not connect to the Philips HomeRun App
My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot does not clean properly
My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot does not auto-empty
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