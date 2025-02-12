XB1042/10
Compact in size. Powerful in action.
Enjoy our Philips Bagless Vacuum 1000 Series powered by PowerCyclone 3 and powerful motor. Vacuum any type of floor thoroughly with our multi-purpose nozzle. When you're done, tip dust directly into the bin. No bags. Minimal space, easy to store.See all benefits
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Enjoy great suction power thanks to the 1200W motor. It effectively removes dust from hard floors and carpets, leaving you home feeling fresh and clean.
PowerCyclone 3 technology accelerates air in the cyclonic chamber and efficiently separates dust from the air, to maintain strong performance for longer.
Clean different kinds of floors effecitvely using the multi-purpose nozzle. Protect hard floors by using the brushes and then switch to the smooth soleplate when you're cleaning carpet.
No more dust bags. When you're finished vacuuming, tip out the dust directly into the bin. Our bagless design makes finishing up quick and easy.
Save on valuable storage space with the compact and lightweight design. It's easy to tuck away into cupboards and wardrobes, and light enough to lift easily onto a shelf.
3-stage filtration system capture >99.9%* of particles with the washable motor filter. It ensures captured particles remain inside the dust container, keeping your living environment fresh and healthy.
Furniture nozzle 90mm helps to clean soft furnishings like cushions, couches, and arm chairs, even removing pet hair
General Specification
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Technical Specifications
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