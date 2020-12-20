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Discontinued

Bluetooth party speaker

TAX3705/78

Boom! Shake the room.

Take the party to the next level with this epic Bluetooth speaker! Loud, powerful sound and huge bass ensure every track will get people dancing. You get mic and guitar inputs, and colorful lighting effects add to the fun.

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Boom! Shake the room.

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB, AUX, SD card, FM

  • Karaoke and guitar fucntions

Ready for anything

The speaker's built-in handle and wheels mean you can play wherever you can find an AC socket. Roll up to a friend's house. Set up on a patio with an outdoor power outlet. You can skip tracks and turn the volume up directly from the speaker.

Mic and guitar inputs

A mic input (6.3 mm) lets you take the party up a notch. There's also a guitar input, so you can take the lead vocals while you're shredding a solo! Both guitar and mic have their own volume controls on the speaker, and you can add echo effects too.

Dimensions: 1112x400x393 mm

Technical Specifications

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