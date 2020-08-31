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Discontinued

Bluetooth party speaker

TAX3705/77

Boom! Shake the room.

Take the party to the next level with this epic Bluetooth speaker! Loud, powerful sound and huge bass ensure every track will get people dancing. You get mic and guitar inputs, and colorful lighting effects add to the fun.

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Boom! Shake the room.

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB, AUX, SD card, FM

  • Karaoke and guitar fucntions

Party light effects. Blaze to the music

Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Colored lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, and there are different lighting modes. However you love to party, this speaker has you covered.

Mic and guitar inputs

A mic input (6.3 mm) lets you take the party up a notch. There's also a guitar input, so you can take the lead vocals while you're shredding a solo! Both guitar and mic have their own volume controls on the speaker, and you can add echo effects too.

Rotary knobs for vol, mic, guitar, echo, treble, bass

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