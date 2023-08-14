2 year warranty
TAX2208/00
Get the party started
This Bluetooth party speaker kicks your party into gear. With a party light and karaoke function, you can also connect two speakers wirelessly for amazing stereo sound. Up to 7 hours of play time also lets you move the celebrations outside.
Party light
True Wireless dual connect
Karaoke input with echo effect
Built-in rechargeable battery
Every party needs a lightshow. Built in behind the speaker's grille sits a fan of lights that will pulse, flash and glow along with your music. Select from different light modes to suit your party atmosphere.
Be your party's music! The speaker features a 6.3 mm port so you can plug in a microphone and let the karaoke loose. Use the knobs to set your microphone volume and choose how much echo you think your singing needs.
This brilliant Bluetooth party speaker is the perfect way to get your party going. True Wireless technology lets you connect two TAX2208 speakers together for awesome stereo sound.
The USB audio playback function is only applicable to devices manufactured in production batches after May 2025. For devices purchased prior to May 2025, it is strongly advised NOT to upgrade the software. The user bears sole responsibility for any consequences resulting from such upgrades.