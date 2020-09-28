2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAW6505/10
Bigger sound. Any room.
This powerful wireless speaker gives you 80 W of rich sound--on its own or as part of a multi-room setup. You get stereo sound packed with detail, perfect synchronization, and easy control whether connecting to your TV or other speakers.
Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio
DTS Play-Fi compatible
Connects with voice assistants
Built-in LED
This wireless speaker is DTS Play-Fi compatible, so you can easily sync with other Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio. If your soundbar supports Play-Fi Surround, you can even make this speaker part of a true surround-sound setup on movie night.
Two woofers, two passive radiators, and two tweeters combine to give you room-filling sound with powerful bass and sparkling treble. Wi-Fi streaming gives you the highest-quality signal, and ensures the audio syncs perfectly between speakers, or rooms.
Ask Alexa-enabled devices, or any device that has the Google Assistant, to play music through the speaker. Turn the volume up for a party. Turn it down late at night. Get the news and more. All completely hands-free.