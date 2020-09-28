Search terms

Wireless home speaker

TAW6505/10
    This powerful wireless speaker gives you 80 W of rich sound — on its own or as part of a multi-room setup. You get stereo sound packed with detail, perfect synchronisation and easy control whether connecting to your TV or other speakers. See all benefits

      Bigger sound. Any room.

      • Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio
      • DTS Play-Fi compatible
      • Connects with voice assistants
      • Built-in LED
      DTS Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

      DTS Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

      This wireless speaker is DTS Play-Fi compatible, so you can easily sync with other Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio. If your soundbar supports Play-Fi Surround, you can even make this speaker part of a true surround-sound setup on movie night.

      Rich sound in any room. Perfect synching between rooms

      Two woofers, two passive radiators and two tweeters combine to give you room-filling sound with powerful bass and sparkling treble. Wi-Fi streaming gives you the highest-quality signal and ensures that the audio syncs perfectly between speakers or rooms.

      Boost the sound of your smart assistant speakers

      Ask Alexa-enabled devices or any device that has the Google Assistant to play music through the speaker. Turn the volume up for a party. Turn it down late at night. Get the news and more. All completely hands-free.

      Spotify Connect. Tidal. Deezer. It's all here

      Whether you're streaming directly from Spotify or accessing hi-res albums on Tidal via the Play-Fi app, this speaker streams it all. From party playlists in the lounge to podcasts in the office, everything you love will sound richer, deeper and clearer.

      Connects to all of your devices

      With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility you can stream your favourite music and podcasts however you want. If you use iOS devices you can use Siri to control the speaker with your voice.

      Built-in LED light. Works with Philips Ambilight TV

      This wireless speaker doesn't just do music, it does Ambilight too. Simply press the Ambilight link button on the speaker to connect to your TV. Enjoy a deeper Ambilight effect while you're watching movies or gaming or while listening to music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (MAX)
        160 W
        Output power (RMS)
        80 W
        Total harmonic distortion
        10%
        Frequency response
        20 - 20k  Hz
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Driver configuration
        2-way
        Number of sound channels
        2.0
        Number of tweeters
        2
        Tweeter diameter
        1"
        Number of woofers
        2
        Woofer diameter
        3.5"
        Passive radiators
        2

      • Connectivity

        Multiple speaker connection
        Yes
        Multiple speaker scenario
        • Grouping
        • Stereo
        • Surround
        Multiple speaker technology
        DTS Play-Fi Multi-room
        Smart Home
        • Spotify Connect
        • Built-in Chromecast
        • Works with OK Google
        • Works with Alexa
        • Works with Apple AirPlay 2
        Audio in
        • Yes
        • 1 x 3.5 mm
        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Bluetooth version
        4.2
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 20 m or 66 ft
        Wi-Fi
        • 2.4 GHz/5 GHz
        • IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
        Network setup
        Play-Fi APP
        Wi-Fi antenna
        Built-in
        DLNA Standard
        No

      • Compatibility

        Smartphone/tablet APP control
        Yes

      • Convenience

        User Interface
        Built-in LED: multi-colour
        Light Effect
        Yes
        Built-in microphone
        0
        Hands-free calling
        No

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz
        Standby mode
        Yes
        Power bank
        No

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick start guide

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        15.1  cm
        Height
        13.2  cm
        Weight
        3.51  kg
        Width
        35  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Width
        38.8  cm
        Depth
        20.5  cm
        Gross weight
        4.415  kg
        Height
        21.1  cm
        Net weight
        3.51  kg
        Tare weight
        0.905  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        EAN
        48 95229 10986 5

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Quick start guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

