  • All your sounds. Any room. All your sounds. Any room. All your sounds. Any room.
      All your sounds. Any room.

      • Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio
      • DTS Play-Fi compatible
      • Connects with voice assistants
      • Built-in LED
      DTS Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

      DTS Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

      This wireless speaker is DTS Play-Fi compatible, so you can easily sync with other Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio. If your soundbar supports Play-Fi Surround, you can even make this speaker part of a true surround-sound setup on movie night.

      Rich sound. Pair for stereo in the same room

      A woofer, two passive radiators and a tweeter combine to give you rich sound with powerful bass and sparkling treble. Wi-Fi streaming gives you the highest-quality signal and ensures that the audio syncs perfectly between speakers or rooms.

      Boost the sound of your smart assistant speakers

      Ask Alexa-enabled devices or any device that has the Google Assistant to play music through the speaker. Turn the volume up for a party. Turn it down late at night. Get the news and more. All completely hands-free.

      Spotify Connect. Tidal. Deezer. It's all here

      Whether you're streaming directly from Spotify or accessing hi-res albums on Tidal via the Play-Fi app, this speaker streams it all. From party playlists in the lounge to podcasts in the office, everything you love will sound richer, deeper and clearer.

      Connects to all of your devices

      With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility you can stream your favourite music and podcasts however you want. If you use iOS devices you can use Siri to control the speaker with your voice.

      Built-in LED light. Works with Philips Ambilight TV

      This wireless speaker doesn't just do music, it does Ambilight too. Simply press the Ambilight link button on the speaker to connect to your TV. Enjoy a deeper Ambilight effect while you're watching movies or gaming or while listening to music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        40 W at 1% THD
        Volume control
        up/down
        Loudspeaker Enhancement
        Passive radiators x 2

      • Speaker

        No. of sound channels
        1.0
        Tweeter
        1" x 1
        Woofer
        3.5" x 1

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz
        Standby mode
        Yes

      • Convenience

        User Interface
        Built-in LED: multi-colour

      • Connectivity

        DTS Play-Fi Multi-room
        Yes
        Spotify Connect
        Yes
        Chromecast built in
        Yes
        Works with Ok Google
        Yes
        Works with Alexa
        Yes
        Works with Apple Airplay 2
        Yes
        Audio in (3.5 mm)
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • SBC 4.0
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10 m or 30 ft
        Network connections
        • Wi-Fi - 802.11 ac
        • Wi-Fi - 802.11 b/g/n
        Wi-Fi antenna
        Built-in
        Network setup
        Play-Fi APP

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        115 x 212 x 116 mm
        Product weight
        1.8  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        172 x 312 x 168 mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        2.5  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

