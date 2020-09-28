2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAW6205/10
All your sounds. Any room.
This wireless speaker is great on its own, and even better with others. Match it with your TV or other speakers for great multi-room sound. Pair for stereo. Or deepen the Ambilight of your Philips TV by letting the speaker join in too.
Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio
DTS Play-Fi compatible
Connects with voice assistants
Built-in LED
Whether you're streaming direct from Spotify, or accessing hi-res albums on Tidal via the Play-Fi app, this speaker streams it all. From party playlists in the lounge to podcasts in the office, everything you love will sound richer, deeper, and clearer.