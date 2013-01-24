Magnetic fluted ear buds ensure neat and easy storage

Your in-ear headphones feature magnetic fluted earbuds that cleverly ensure neat and easy storage. Magnets are embedded in the back of each earbud so they stick together—no tangles, no fuss. Just click them together back to back, bundle them together with your flat tangle-free cable and stash them in your bag, knowing you'll be able to retrieve them easily at any time.