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  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds
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  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds
  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds
  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds
  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds
  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds
  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds
  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds
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  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds
  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds
  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds
  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds
  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds
  • Add some atmosphere to your sounds

Wireless speaker

TAS1108BK/00

Add some atmosphere to your sounds

Add some mood lighting to your music with this fantastic Bluetooth speaker. Choose your favorite multi-colored light mode to add some atmosphere or relax to the gentle night light at the end of a long day.

See all benefits

Add some atmosphere to your sounds

  • Bluetooth version 5.3

  • Multiple lighting modes

  • 3W RMS output power

  • Pair two speakers for stereo

Pair with an identical speaker for stereo sound

In the mood for even richer sound? You can easily connect two identical speakers for fantastic stereo sound. When you connect a second speaker, the lights will also synchronise.

Choose multi-coloured moods or a gentle night light

This great speaker features multiple light modes, so you can add some real atmosphere to your music. Choose between multi-coloured lights, a fading light and a soft, white night light for when you want to relax at the end of a long day.

Smooth, round-edged design

This speaker's smooth, rounded corners and gentle, fading lights create a smart look. Compact enough to pick up and carry with you, the speaker is not only easy to take from room to room – it also looks great in any of them.

Technical Specifications

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