2 x mic inputs and 1 x guitar input (6.3 mm)

Mic and guitar inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. Sing to a playlist or rock out to your own playing. You can even fade out the vocals of a song you're singing along to so only your voice is heard. Fun karaoke effects give you the ability to add echo to the vocals or switch vocal sounds from female to male and back again!