Other items in the box
- AC power cord
- FM antenna
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Quick start guide
- Warranty Leaflet
TAM4505/12
Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
Enrich your home listening with this classic-looking micro system. Enjoy crystal-clear digital DAB+/FM radio, stream music and podcasts, and play CDs--all in rich 60 W sound. You can connect other sources via USB or audio-in.See all benefits
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This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists, play CDs, and listen to DAB+ and FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 20 presets delivers crystal-clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.
These bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass thanks to the combination of woofer, tweeter, and bass-reflex ports. A 60 W maximum output brings big sound to any room. Perfect for a lounge or open-plan living space.
The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analog feel to operation. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.
Hip-hop or choral, symphony or rock opera? Whatever you love, this micro system's Digital Sound Control function lets you enjoy it more. Pick from preset sound styles designed to bring out the best in your music.
This AC-powered micro system looks great in any room. Bluetooth wireless range is 10 m, and you can charge a smart device via the USB port. An easy-to-use remote puts key functions at your fingertips.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Audio playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Compatibility
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Design
Dimensions
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