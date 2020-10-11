ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Main in use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Primary image
  • Main in use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

In-ear wireless sports headphones

TAA4205BK/00

Train smarter. In any weather.

Get the most out of your training with these waterproof sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you find your intensity, and energizing sound keeps you going. You can track your progress on the Philips Headphones app.

See all benefits

Train smarter. In any weather.

  • Built-in heart-rate monitor

  • 6 hours play time

  • Secure fit

  • IPX5 waterproof anf sweatproof

Powerful 10 mm neodymium drivers

3 interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers

Rock-solid Bluetooth connectivity. Easy control

A stable Bluetooth connection ensures there's no dropping beats when you're out on a run. The multi-function button lets you pause playlists, take calls, adjust the volume, or wake your phone's voice assistant.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary