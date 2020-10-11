2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAA4205BK/00
Train smarter. In any weather.
Get the most out of your training with these waterproof sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you find your intensity, and energizing sound keeps you going. You can track your progress on the Philips Headphones app.
Built-in heart-rate monitor
6 hours play time
Secure fit
IPX5 waterproof anf sweatproof
A stable Bluetooth connection ensures there's no dropping beats when you're out on a run. The multi-function button lets you pause playlists, take calls, adjust the volume, or wake your phone's voice assistant.
Actual results may vary