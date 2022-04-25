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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        Pouch

        SWW1001/00

        Universal Electronics Organizer Bag

        Electronic Accessoriesn Organized Bag to protect your electronic equipment. Design to keep your electronics safe and dry with waterproof standard IPX4 material. Bag with four inner compartment to keep your stuff neat and organized.

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        Universal Electronics Organizer Bag

        • Universal

        Carrying case works on its own or fits into your bag

        Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.

        Interior pockets for secure storage

        Inside the case you'll find pockets perfect for storing your mobile device, cables, batteries, memory cards – anything you need to stay protected and close at hand.

        Splashproof material not meant to be submerged in water

        Splashproof material guards your media against moisture and water contact.

        Technical Specifications

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