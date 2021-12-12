2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV9030/40
8K 60Hz Ultra HD with Dynamic HDR
Experience Ultra HD 8K resolution at 60 fps. Dynamic HDR to provide best contrast and razor sharp image with high-speed action. Enhanced Audio return channel support up to 192KHz in 24-bit resolution.
8K 60Hz
48 Gbps
3 m
Supports video resolution up to 8K UHD 4320p to provide ultimate images quality and gaming experiences.
60 frames per second images with Dynamic HDR to provide the best contrast and details.
Gold-plated conectors for reliable connection.