2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV6125G/59
Dual USB-C Hub expand to 5 mini ports
USB-C expands to 5 Ports : HDMI 2 USB-C PD and 2 USB-A port.
5 outlets
HDMI
USB port
USB Type-C PD
Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
Support USB 3.0 super speed 5Gbps transmission, downward compatible to USB 2.0 transfer speed 480Mbps.