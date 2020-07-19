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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB C Hub

SWV6113G/59

USB-C Hub expand to 3 Ports Mini HUB

USB-C 3.0 expand to 3-Ports :USB-C PD, HDMI USB-A.

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Supports HDMI

USB-C Hub expand to 3 Ports Mini HUB

  • 3 outlets

  • HDMI

  • USB port

  • USB Type-C PD

HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.

Supports 4K @ 30HZ

Supports high-speed HDMI 4K resolution at 30 fps.

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

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