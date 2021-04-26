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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

HDMI cable

SWV5653G/00

HDMI Premium Certified Cable

HDMI Premium Certified Cable provides ultra HD 4K resolution at 60 fps High speed HDMI supports full 32-channel audio system with up to 1536 KHz sample rate.

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4K 60Hz Ultra HD with Ethernet

HDMI Premium Certified Cable

  • 4K 60Hz

  • 18 Gbps

  • 5 m

60 Hz frames per second

Superior viewing and gaming experience with maximum 60 frames per second images.

30 AWG pure copper wire for best picture and sound quality.

Quality mateiral usage - 30 AWG pure copper wire to ensure the best connection with minimum data lost.

3D experience

Supports all 3D video formats, allowing true 3D home theater and gaming applications.

Technical Specifications

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