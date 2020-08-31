2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV3707/59
USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 Ports
USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 ports mini hub
USB 3.0
7 USB charging ports
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.
Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.