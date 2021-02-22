2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWN2620B/59
Connect to the Ethernet
Ensure a reliable connection to the Ethernet, Local Area Networks (LAN) and other networks with this 23 AWG Cat6 UTP cable. For indoor use.
305 m
Grey
Superior shielding maximizes data transfer by guarding against external radio frequency noise.
Compressed brass with 24K gold-electroplated connectors creates a secure and extremely durable connection that optimizes signal quality and delivers the best picture and data transfer.
Twisted pair cable design reduces cross talk for clearer signals.