Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Headband headphones

SHL3000BL/00
  • Powerful sound Powerful sound Powerful sound
    -{discount-value}

    Headband headphones

    SHL3000BL/00

    Powerful sound

    This Philips SHL3000 headphone provides you with powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Headband headphones

    Powerful sound

    This Philips SHL3000 headphone provides you with powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go. See all benefits

    Powerful sound

    This Philips SHL3000 headphone provides you with powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Headband headphones

    Powerful sound

    This Philips SHL3000 headphone provides you with powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Over Ear - On Ear Headphones
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Powerful sound

      Headphones with DJ monitoring style

      • DJ monitor style
      • Blue
      32 mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

      32 mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

      Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

      Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

      Adjustable ear shells and headband fit the shape of any head

      Adjustable ear shells and headband fit the shape of any head

      A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Closed-type acoustics provide good sound isolation

      The closed-type acoustics of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        24 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        1000 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Cable Connection
        two-sided
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 71604 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Depth
        1.8  inch
        Gross weight
        0.2285  kg
        Gross weight
        0.504  lb
        Height
        25.7  cm
        Height
        10.1  inch
        Net weight
        0.1405  kg
        Net weight
        0.31  lb
        Tare weight
        0.194  lb
        Tare weight
        0.088  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        19.95  cm
        Width
        7.9  inch

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71604 4
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Gross weight
        1.7154  kg
        Gross weight
        3.781  lb
        Height
        11.3  inch
        Height
        28.8  cm
        Length
        30.7  cm
        Length
        12.1  inch
        Net weight
        0.843  kg
        Net weight
        1.858  lb
        Tare weight
        1.923  lb
        Tare weight
        0.8724  kg
        Width
        8.4  inch
        Width
        21.4  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.6  inch
        Depth
        4  cm
        Height
        18.5  cm
        Height
        7.3  inch
        Weight
        0.1405  kg
        Weight
        0.310  lb
        Width
        6.0  inch
        Width
        15.2  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.