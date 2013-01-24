Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

SCH550/20
Avent
Find support for this product
Avent
  • Accurate temperature Accurate temperature Accurate temperature
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

    SCH550/20
    Find support for this product

    Accurate temperature

    The Philips Avent Digital Bath and Bedroom Thermometer doubles as a convenient way to monitor the temperature both in your baby's room and bath. It has also been designed and tested as a safe, fun bath toy. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

    Accurate temperature

    The Philips Avent Digital Bath and Bedroom Thermometer doubles as a convenient way to monitor the temperature both in your baby's room and bath. It has also been designed and tested as a safe, fun bath toy. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-thermometers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Accurate temperature

      The baby thermometer floats in water

      • Blue flower
      Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

      Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

      The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

      Safe and fun

      Safe and fun

      Designed as a safe and fun toy for babies of any age to play with when bathing.

      Accurate temperature readings for bath or bedroom

      The digital bath and room thermometer allows you to conveniently determine the ideal temperature of your baby's bath or room. Your baby will feel most comfortable in bath if the water is between 36.5°C and 38°C. A temperature of 39°C and above is too hot and your baby could get burnt! At a room temperature of about 18°C babies feel most comfortable when sleeping.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        10-45  °C
        Accuracy
        +/-1  °C
        Complies with
        EN 71, ASTM F963-96a Technical

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR44
        Number of batteries
        2
        Removable/replaceable
        Yes

      • Accessories

        User manual
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0–6 months
        • 6–12 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.