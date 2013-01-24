Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Straw Cups

SCF760/00
Avent
Find support for this product
Avent
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Straw Cups

    SCF760/00
    Find support for this product

    Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

    The Philips Avent straw cup SCF760/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof and easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid, and can be fully disassembled and washed. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Straw Cups

    Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

    The Philips Avent straw cup SCF760/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof and easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid, and can be fully disassembled and washed. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all straw-cups
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

      Leak-proof, easy for the child to use independently

      • 260 ml/9 oz
      • 12m+ Straw
      0% BPA Product

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone straw
        1  pcs
        Twist straw lid
        1  pcs
        Cup (260 ml/9 oz)
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        12 months +

      • Product dimensions and weight

        Depth
        80  mm
        Height
        210  mm
        Length
        100  mm
        Weight
        107  g

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.