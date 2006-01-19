Philips Avent Toddler mealtime set 6m+
Encourages eating through fun learning
Philips Avent baby mealtime set SCF716/00 for your child's development stages See all benefits
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Philips Avent Toddler mealtime set 6m+
Encourages eating through fun learning
Mealtime set for toddlers
Developed with leading child psychologist
Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills
Deep scoop spoon and fork
Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding
Technical Specifications
-
Weight and dimensions
- Product weight
-
0.523
kg
- F-box dimensions
-
90 (D) X 306 (W) X 353 (H)
mm
- Number of F-boxes in A-box
-
6
-
Country of origin
- Made in China
-
Yes
-
What is included
- Big bowl
-
1
- Divider plate
-
1
pcs
- Small bowl
-
1
pcs
- Toddler Fork
-
1
- Toddler Spoon
-
1
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