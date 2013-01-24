Home
SCF651/27
    SCF651/27
    Our new teat helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      The natural way to bottle feed

      Avent teat with petal design

      • 2 pieces
      • Newborn flow
      • 0m+
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

      The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

      Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.

      BPA-free teat

      BPA-free teat

      This teat is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)

      Different flow rates for the most comfortable feed

      Philips Avent offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips Avent offers the newborn flow teat with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow teat with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow teat with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow teat with 4 holes (6M+). All teats are available in twin packs.

      Compatible with Philips Avent Natural feeding bottle

      We advise using the Natural feeding teats with Natural bottles only.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA-free*

      • What is included

        Soft, Newborn Flow teat
        2  pcs

      • Design

        Teat design
        • Breast-shaped teat
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Extra wide

      • Teat

        Flow speed
        Newborn flow
        Holes
        1 hole
        Months
        0m+

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-6 months

      • Functions

        Latch on
        • Easily combine breast and bottle
        • Natural latch on
        Teat
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Extra-soft and flexible teat
        Anti-colic valve
        Advanced anti-colic system

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

