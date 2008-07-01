2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF606/01
Hygiene on the go
The Philips Avent toddler drinking cup is the easy step from bottle to cup. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from
200ml
6m+ Soft Spout
With handles
The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.