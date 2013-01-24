More comfort, more milk, naturally
When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. See all benefits
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means that you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow in the way that is most comfortable for you.
Our massage cushion has a new soft, velvety texture that gives the skin a warm feeling for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let-down.
The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The breast pump has a compact design, which makes it easy to hold and position on your breast. The small, lightweight base unit can easily be placed within comfortable reach for full control when pumping. For extra convenience in transport and storage, the tube simply wraps around the base unit. Easy to use on the go with batteries.
Easy visual matching of parts for intuitive assembly.
This breast pump can be used in combination with other feeding products in the Philips Avent range, including our Classic bottles and milk storage containers. Philips Avent also provides a range of breast care accessories to help you breastfeed for longer and enhance your comfort.
Cleaning is easy, thanks to the small number of separate parts. Your milk will never come into contact with the tubing and base unit. All parts are dishwasher proof, except the electrical parts.
A single electric breast pump is ideal for mums who pump milk frequently and value being able to pump effortlessly, at the touch of a button.
