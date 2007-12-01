2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF276/37
Always ready when you are
Philips Avent iQ24 Electronic Steam Steriliser works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.
220-240V
Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.
Philips Avent iQ products with advanced technology are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.
Keeps contents sterile by continuously repeating this cycle for 24 hours. The pause feature lets you remove items without interrupting this cycle.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.