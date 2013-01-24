Just add water, load and select the mode

Aside from its advanced functionality, the Digital Steriliser is simple and straightforward to use. Just add water, load the steriliser with your bottles, breast pump or accessories, and select the mode. Mode 1 lets you run a single sterilising cycle, which is useful when you want to take all the items out in one go. Mode 2 is for 24 hour sterilising, which is very convenient when you want to leave the items in the steriliser overnight or when you want to take out only one bottle for every feed. No matter what your routine will be, this steriliser will make the daily sterilising task easier.