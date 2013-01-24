Home
Philips Avent

Digital Bottle Warmer

SCF260/37
Avent
Avent
    Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

    SCF260/37

    Fast, intelligent warming

    The Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm your baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest. See all benefits

      Fast, intelligent warming

      Ultra fast, multiple warming options

      • 220-240 V
      Automatically calculates warming time

      Automatically calculates warming time

      The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer automatically calculates the required warming time according to the type of feed, the quantity of feed and the starting temperature. Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means that there is no risk of overheating.

      Controlled steam heats quickly and evenly

      Controlled steam heats quickly and evenly

      The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer allows you to heat your baby's feed quickly and evenly. It warms 4 oz/125 ml of milk at room temperature in less than 2 minutes.

      Easy to use digital display

      Easy to use digital display

      The digital display on the Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer is very easy to use. It keeps you informed throughout the warming cycle and will let you know when your feed is ready.

      Heats milk and baby food from multiple starting temperatures

      Heats milk and baby food from multiple starting temperatures

      The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer can be used for milk and baby food at room temperature, from the fridge, and even from the freezer. It fits Philips Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and baby food jars.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Bottle and baby food warmer
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0–6 months
        • 6–12 months

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with:
        All Philips Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and baby food jars. Exception: not recommended for use with 11 oz/330 ml PP semi-transparent Philips Avent bottle.

          • Bottle not included with this product
          • *Exception: not recommended for use with 11 oz/330 ml PP semi-transparent Philips Avent bottle.

