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    Philips Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

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    Warms quickly and evenly

    The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Philips Avent Electric feeding bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes.

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    Philips Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

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    See all Baby bottle warmers

    Warms quickly and evenly

    Bottle warmer for fast and easy use

    • 220-240V
    Just add water and select setting

    Just add water and select setting

    With the Philips Avent Electric Baby food and Bottle Warmer preparing for feeding is quick and hassle-free. Just add water and select the setting. The baby bottle warmer warms 125ml / 4oz of milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes

    No hot spots so safe for baby

    No hot spots so safe for baby

    The Philips Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer provides you with a safe way to prepare your baby's feed. It heats the feed gently and evenly, ensuring that there are no hot spots.

    Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

    Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Design

      Easy to use
      Set easy modes with dial knob

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight
      570  g
      Dimensions
      138 (H), 132 (W), 144 (L)  mm

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Bottle and baby food warmer
      1  pcs

    • Compatibility

      Philips-Avent range compatible
      All bottles, magic cups & jars

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6 - 12 months

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