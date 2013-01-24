For independent drinking
The trainer handles fit Philips Avent cups SCF242/00, to help with independent drinking at every stage. They are self-locating, so they are always in line with the spout. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
Cups can be used with or without handles
