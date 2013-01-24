Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic soother. Available in a range of colours, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic soother. Available in a range of colours, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development. See all benefits
Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic soother. Available in a range of colours, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic soother. Available in a range of colours, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development. See all benefits
Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to Philips AVENT teats and 9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby's soother at any time. Even little hands can grab it!
When the soother isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the teat safe and clean.
Keeping your little one's Soothies and soothers clean is easy. Simply put them in your steriliser or submerge in boiling water.
What is included
Safety
Hygiene