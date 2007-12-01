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  • Helping you to breastfeed longer Helping you to breastfeed longer Helping you to breastfeed longer

    Philips Avent Nipple Protector

    SCF156/00

    Helping you to breastfeed longer

    Philips Avent nipple protector SCF156/00 made of ultra-fine, soft, odourless, taste-free silicone that protect sore or cracked nipples during breastfeeding.

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    Philips Avent Nipple Protector

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    Helping you to breastfeed longer

    Breast care, protects sore nipples

    • Small(15mm)
    • 2 pcs

    Protect sore nipples during breastfeeding

    Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.

    Easy latch on for your baby

    Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.

    Made with odorless, taste free, ultra-fine silicone

    The Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odorless, tastless ultra-fine silicone.

    Shaped to allow skin contact with baby

    Your baby can still feel and smell your skin and continue to stimulate your milk supply while suckling, and will return easily to the breast once your nipples are healed.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Allows baby to feel your skin
      Yes
      Allows baby to smell your skin
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Diameter
      15  mm

    • Country of origin

      United Kingdom
      Yes

    • Material

      Nipple protector
      • BPA Free*
      • Silicone

    • What is included

      Small Nipple Protector
      2  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Heal when still breast feeding
      Yes

    • Functions

      Easy latch on
      Ultra fine silicone

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-6 months

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