Ideal for use before or in the first 6 months of pregnancy

Ideally, the Niplette should be used before pregnancy and be worn in 8 hour periods per day or night*. If the breasts are not too sensitive, it can also be used in the first six months of pregnancy to achieve a permanent correction or, after the birth of the baby, for a few minutes before each feed. The Niplette will suck the nipple out, enabling the baby to latch on easily and help establish breastfeeding during the first few days. The permanent cosmetic correction can then be effected once breastfeeding is over. If this is the case, the Niplette can be applied again from time to time.